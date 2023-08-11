Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

EPA fines Veolia for allegedly leaking waste containers near Tarago

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 11 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The EPA has fined Veolia Environmental Services for leaks from its containerised waste headed from Crisps Creek intermodal to the Woodlawn landfill. Picture by Louise Thrower.
The EPA has fined Veolia Environmental Services for leaks from its containerised waste headed from Crisps Creek intermodal to the Woodlawn landfill. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The State's environmental watchdog has slapped a major waste operator in the Goulburn region with fines totalling $30,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.