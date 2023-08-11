The State's environmental watchdog has slapped a major waste operator in the Goulburn region with fines totalling $30,000.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued two penalty notices to Veolia Environmental Services over its operations for the Woodlawn landfill, near Tarago.
A spokesman said the penalties followed the alleged detection of waste leaking from containers on to a public road during transport between Veolia's Crisps Creek intermodal facility and the Woodlawn bioreactor on Collector Road.
The Authority claimed that trucks transporting containerised waste were observed leaking leachate from the containers' doors during transit on November 29, 2022 and March 30, 2023. A community member observed the first instance and EPA officers the second, a spokesperson confirmed.
"An EPA investigation found that the containers were scheduled for replacement," the spokesperson said.
The fines followed a May 9 EPA prevention notice issued to Veolia over allegedly leaking containers at the Crisps Creek intermodal. The notice required the company to reduce the impacts of "ageing containers" during their progressive removal from service. This included engagement of an independent expert to develop a watertight integrity test for the containers. In addition '300' class containers, which were gradually being phased out, had to be escorted to the landfill, if they were used.
EPA acting executive director operations, Steve Orr, said waste companies like Veolia must ensure all containers are sealed and prevent waste from escaping into the surrounding environment.
"We expect all waste companies to ensure there are no leaks from containers during transport," Mr Orr said.
"The community around Tarago is concerned about leaking waste from containers, and we appreciate (residents') commitment to report potential breaches to the EPA."
The fines followed another $15,000 penalty notice issued to the company in 2021 for allegedly leaking waste containers at Crisps Creek.
In regard to the most recent fine, a Veolia spokesperson said the company's waste transportation was "one of the most environmentally sustainable in the world."
"By utilising the rail network, and the best available container technology, we prevent thousands of vehicle movements, limit emissions and minimise our impact on the environment every day," she said in a statement.
"No environmental harm has been caused, and we have worked collaboratively with EPA throughout the audit process.
"All of our containers are designed, constructed and quality tested prior to commissioning, and are routinely inspected while in use through a rigorous maintenance program. All 300 series containers were removed from service and only those containers that passed the inspection, repair and water testing process are used.
"...Veolia remains proud of the value it brings to the region and of its commitment to working with the EPA, and we support the EPA in its actions where we need to improve our operations."
But Veolia community liaison committee member and Tarago district resident, Fiona Jeffery, said she was disappointed that company representatives didn't mention the fines at their meeting this week.
"If I hadn't raised it, they wouldn't have," she said.
"...I definitely think the onus is on Veolia to let the community know when they breach their licence because it affects people."
Ms Jeffrey called for more information from the EPA when penalty notices were issued. She said the community was not provided with the precise details, including how leaks could potentially impact the environment and farmlands, and instead had to lodge freedom of information requests. The process could take up to six months.
The EPA has issued Veolia with eight penalty notices for licence breaches since 2013, records showed. The company was also hit with prevention notices in October, 2022 and May, 2023.
An EPA spokesperson said that Veolia had complied with all the May, 2023 prevention notice requirements.
"All remaining prevention notice requirements are required to be completed by Veolia," she said.
"The NSW EPA is continuing to monitor and enforce compliance at Veolia's operations and will take appropriate regulatory action should any further breaches be detected."
Ms Jeffrey said Veolia's bid to build a $600 million waste to energy facility at Woodlawn made her "nervous."
"There is absolutely widespread concern because the safety of any incinerator is directly related to whether they (Veolia) can meet their current licence conditions," she said.
"They are demonstrating that they're not meeting all safety standards laid down by the government."
However a company spokesperson said Veolia was "an excellent example of a responsible neighbour."
