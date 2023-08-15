Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Junior Rugby teams complete season

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
August 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Footy's over for the year for the youngsters after another successful season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.