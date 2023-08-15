Footy's over for the year for the youngsters after another successful season.
The Goulburn Fizzy Reds have finished third following a tough end of season battle with the Braidwood Redbacks at Carr Confoy Oval on Friday, August 11.
After conceding three tries in the first 10mins, Goulburn worked hard and showed great resilience to fight back and win nine tries to six.
Toby Thrower, Austin Cosgrove and Bailey Yoe were instrumental to the win.
The club congratulated the kids on their progress throughout the season.
It also thanked their coach Chucka Thrower and the Goulburn Rugby committee for the season.
Also finishing off their competitions was the two u12 teams, with one being called the Waratahs.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
