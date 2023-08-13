Hundreds of physie competitors took part in the Goulburn Physie Interclub competition in a fun and friendly environment over the weekend.
The annual event at Veolia Arena on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, attracted people from all over the state including the Southern Highlands, Dubbo, Jervis Bay and Canberra.
Goulburn Physie Club secretary Corrine McElligott, who also competed, said everyone was supportive of each other and they all had a great time.
"People love coming here because there's a great vibe and they all love a country town," she said.
"Everyone's very friendly as well.
"When I competed, I was the only one from Goulburn in my heat, but I felt so included because everyone was so nice."
The categories on the day were:
The running of the event was helped by Goulburn Mulwaree Council which provided the club a grant through their Event Development Funding - Sport Tourism program.
Physie is the perfect combination of dance movements designed to increase strength, fitness and flexibility.
It is a synchronised, team-based dance sport that's social, fun and an excellent low impact dance and aerobic activity.
McElligott also thanked Evolution Trophies, Goulburn Apparel and Printing, Studio 4 Designs, Rainbow Faces and Creative Cookies for their support.
Goulburn Physie was established in 2016 and is a community-run club.
Teachers Laura Scott and sister Amy Mceneny founded the club, while the third teacher Emma Howarth joined at a later stage.
At the moment, the ladies and five-year-old categories are the most popular at the club which holds its training sessions at the Bradfordville Public School hall.
Club members learn dances from a syllabus during the first half of the year before taking part in interclub, state and national competitions.
To join the club, visit https://www.goulburnphysie.com.au/registration/.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
