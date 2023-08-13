The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) soccer competition continued at Cookbundoon on Saturday, August 12 in cool conditions.
In the All Age Men's competition, Stags FC had a goalless draw with MBK United, Workers beat Stags 97 2-0 and Crookwell beat the Strikers 2-1.
In the All Age Women's competition, the Foxes beat MBK United 3-0.
In the Youth Reserve Division, the Workers defeated MBK United 5-4 in a close and high scoring game.
In the under 15s competition, Crookwell/Workers beat the Foxes 3-0.
In the under 13s competition, Stags beat St Peter and Paul 5-0, Marulan beat Wollondilly 5-0 and the Foxes beat Crookwell 4-0.
In the under 14 girls, Stags Pink beat Crookwell 4-0 and Stags Purple beat Wollondilly 6-1.
Finally, in the under 12 girls, Wollondilly beat Stags Pink 3-0 and the Foxes beat St Peter and Paul 8-0.
