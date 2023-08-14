It's exciting times for the Goulburn Swans.
The town's only Aussie Rules club have been preparing for another finals campaign and co-player coach Vaughan Winnel said the morale within the squad was extremely high.
"Everyone's happy to get a home final and finish the season strongly," he said.
The Swans have had a week off to prepare for the Community Men's Division Three elimination final against the Southern Cats at Goodhew Park on Saturday, August 19 and Winnel said past encounters didn't matter in finals.
"We've beaten them both times, but it doesn't mean too much come finals," he said.
"It'll be interesting to see what sort of team they put in."
One thing going the Swans' way is that they're going into finals with good form.
"Belconnen had a pretty strong side in the last round, which has given us a good platform to go into finals with," Winnel said.
The Swans are also on a five game winning streak.
As for the game plan against the Cats, Winnel said run and carry would be key for his side given the fact the match would be played on a big ground.
"If you can run teams off the park, you never lose, but if you get caught up in tit for tat footy, you could be in trouble," he said.
The Swans will be favourites heading into the contest.
