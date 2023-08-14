Goulburn Post
Dianna Jacobsen to host farm planning workshop at Crookwell

Updated August 15 2023 - 12:09pm, first published August 14 2023 - 10:00am
Dianna Jacobsen will host a two-day farm strategic and succession planning workshop in Crookwell as part of Sheep Week this month. Picture supplied.
An accountant and financial planner will this month share her insights into strategic and farm succession plans.

