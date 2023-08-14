Tickets are available via TryBooking. The price of the ticket is tax deductible. The financial planning two-day course is $295. The course will be held at the Crookwell Showground Pavilion on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided. Finance evening session costs $25. This event will be held at the Crookwell Showground Pavilion on Thursday, August 31 from 7:30pm.

