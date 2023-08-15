Neurodiversity awareness is set to be raised across the state this September.
Each year, Country Women Association (CWA) spends the first week of the month campaigning for the issue.
The Southern Tablelands Group of CWA of NSW, as part of Awareness Week, is holding an all-day group festival commencing at 9.30am on Friday, September 8 at the Goulburn Community Centre in Auburn Street and the CWA Rooms located at 2 Montague Street.
Some of the activities included in the festival are free devonshire tea all day in the CWA rooms, children's art exhibition, handicraft demonstrations, guest speakers and Southern Tablelands individual branch displays.
The annual campaign is about dedicating the association's resources in that one week to an issue important to members and advocating for change and understanding of the issue.
This year the week is focused specifically on increasing awareness around the term neurodiversity (which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and tourette syndrome), and the challenges those with neurodivergent conditions face, particularly women and children in rural and regional areas of NSW.
ADHD will be a particular focus for this year's campaign, especially the growing number of adult women who are being diagnosed with the condition.
The CWA recognises that increased awareness and understanding of these conditions is vital in shaping community perceptions, increasing research funding, and encouraging strategies to make diagnosis faster and more accessible, and reduce treatment costs.
This year the association is partnering with the Australian ADHD Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to providing help and support to people living with or supporting someone with ADHD, and ultimately working to make the lives of people with ADHD easier and simpler.
More information can be found on the Country Women Association website.
