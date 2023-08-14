Cold weather didn't deter an enthusiastic band of shoppers and browsers as they hit the Goulburn Rotary markets on Saturday, August 12.
The monthly market in Montague Street attracted 90 stallholders, the largest number yet, member Jock Robertson said.
READ MORE:
They came from Goulburn, Crookwell, the Southern Highlands, Canberra and many places in between.
"Stallholders just love coming to the country markets," Mr Robertson said.
There were fruit and vegetables, honey, jams, preserves, cakes, slices, jewellery, art and craft, books and much more on offer. Southern Tablelands Trust committee members, Dick Kearins and George Brenen cooked up a storm on the barbecue, while other food stalls and a coffee van also warmed up the crowd.
ALSO READ:
Just for good measure, Ron McLaughlin and his band of musicians kept everyone entertained.
The markets are held on the second Saturday of each month in Montague Street. For more information visit the Goulburn Rotary Markets Facebook page or phone 0417 66 7045.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.