A Goulburn shop tenant is 'stuck in limbo' while she awaits the outcome of an engineers report on her building.
Whimsical Wares owner/manager, Lisa Culley, closed her business, Whimsical Wares, behind 94 Auburn Street on Thursday, August 10 after a the building's western wall "swayed" during gusty wind.
A neighbour, Col Langford, also observed that a large exterior crack had moved that day.
The building, formerly used as a squash court, was evacuated by authorities and the site roped off.
Mrs Culley only moved into the premises in April after undertaking extensive renovations. She sells upcycled furniture, collectables, vintage wares, art, craft, jewellery and more for herself and about eight local retailers.
"It's heartbreaking for me and the retailers," Ms Culley said.
"...We're in limbo because we're waiting for the wall to be secured."
A structural engineer inspected the building on Friday.
Environment and planning director, Scott Martin, said the council was working with the owner to ensure "the site's ongoing security and the immediate safety of neighbouring residents and business owners."
"Any further actions will be subject to the finalisation of the structural assessment and any subsequent recommendations made by the structural engineer," he said.
ALSO READ:
Ms Culley said a report was expected midweek.
"The engineer is confident it can be fixed but the (western) wall needs to be secured first and then, possibly, steel support beams can be put in the building. But we won't know for sure until the report is finished," she said.
"The landlord will be in as soon as he can to prop up the wall but it may be a lengthy process."
Ms Culley moved the business from Gunning and undertook significant improvements in the Goulburn building. This included scrubbing and painting the walls, installing glass in boarded up windows, refurbishing the floor and planting a garden outside. The landlord also completed repairs.
The move was designed as a new start after her Gunning business was flooded during main street flooding last October. She soon filled the spacious new premises, thought to have been built in the 1940s.
The building had been vacant for 40 or more years.
Mr Martin said the council wasn't aware of and recent works or changes to the land use.
"These matters will be subject to further investigation," he said.
As for Ms Cullis, she's hoping for some "divine intervention," enabling her to keep trading at the premises.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.