The fun side of science is set to be brought to life this National Science Week.
Dr Graham Walker from Science Show Offs, brings his expertise in the fun and educational world of science, to the Goulburn Mulwaree Library.
ALSO READ:
Along with his knowledge, Dr Walker will be bringing some ideas for DIY experiments to try at home including marshmallow bazookas and a levitating basketball.
The more extreme experiments, which include some experiments using explosive liquid nitrogen, should not be done at home. And Dr Walker will have adults to assist him.
The event is available for anyone over the age of five and will be taking place from 3.45pm at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.