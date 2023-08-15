Construction will soon start on a roundabout on a busy Goulburn street.
Contractors are due to begin work on the roundabout at the Kinghorne/Albert Street on August 28 between 7am and 5pm daily.
But the federal Blackspot funded project has generated debate on whether it was the best use of money.
In 2021, the federal government allocated $416,860 for the roundabout. But when put to tender, prices came back well above budget, prompting rescoping of the work and talks with preferred tenderer, Form and Pour. The government has since allocated more money for the now estimated $520,339 project.
Councillors previously heard there had been three recorded crashes at the intersection in the seven years to 2023.
But some on social media have questioned whether there were more urgent priorities, such as the "congested" nearby Kinghorne/Fitzroy Street intersection. Goulburn man, Barry McDonald has also called for a roundabout and road realignment at the location.
Mayor Peter Walker has defended the Albert/Kinghorne St project.
"There are probably quite a few areas that could do with traffic calming but the money is allocated for a particular purpose and you can't just move it around," he said.
"...The important thing is that Kinghorne Street is still used as a bypass to reach Fitzroy Street and we are constantly hearing that cars are speeding along there. It is also an offshoot of the hospital. If you look at it (the roundabout) as a calming measure, then I think it's a positive thing."
Cr Walker conceded that the council could nominate areas for Blackspot funding, as it had done with Kinghorne Street.
He said the Kinghorne/Fitzroy St intersection was being "looked at," given high traffic volumes but pointed out it was a state road. Trucks and cars use Fitzroy Street as the main transport route to Crookwell and beyond.
The mayor said the general area was problematic, particularly for parents and buses picking up and setting down children at the nearby Wollondilly Public School.
Parents have described the area as "dangerous" on school day afternoons, due in part to the 'lack' of parking.
Cr Walker said the discussions were underway about a carpark on school grounds, off Newton Street, but there were several hurdles to jump.
Elsewhere in Goulburn, in July the council received $527,977 state funding for a roundabout at the Hume/Finlay Road intersection.
Cr Walker said the organisation had also advocated for a roundabout at the Hume/Mary Street intersection and another at Sloane/Clinton Street.
Conversely, he argued that people commented about the number of roundabouts on Marys Mount Road. However he said more housing growth in the suburb in years to come would justify their construction.
The Albert/Kinghorne Street work is expected to be completed by October 13, 2023. Some night works may be undertaken. Traffic management, including detours, will be in place and will be distributed once available.
