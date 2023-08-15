Orchard Street Gallery is finishing winter with a bright splash in their latest exhibition.
Artist Thomas Jackson's work is well-known in the suburbs of Sydney, where his large-scale, life- like images of birds, reptiles and plants adorn the walls of buildings everywhere.
In a joint exhibition currently running at the gallery in Taralga, he has joined forces with his partner in life and art, photographer Caitlin Withers, to bring some colour and light to winter in the Tablelands.
The exhibition, entitled 'Chroma' includes Mr Jackson's small-scale gouache representations of mostly small native birds such as the yellow-rumped thornbill, the red-backed wren and the southern emu wren, together with Ms Wither's photo-essay images gathered from her travels throughout Greece.
These sun-lit vignettes is aiming to remind attendees that warmer days are on their way.
The exhibition runs till the until Saturday, August 27 at 43 Orchard Street, Taralga.
The gallery is open Friday to Sunday 10am-3pm or by appointment.
More information can be found through the Orchard Street Gallery website.
