Narellan Men's Shed - $6,672 for the replacement of their centre lathe

Bundanoon Bowling Club - $18,000 for lighting upgrades to the club

Thirlmere Rural Fire Service - $3,000 for office and training equipment.

Goulburn Invert Sports Centre - $5,000 for the purchase of new gymnastic mats

Warragamba Wombats JRLC - $14,000 for clubhouse renovations including improved kitchen facilities, flooring and painting

St Vincent de Paul Crookwell - $2,500 to purchase a defibrillator

Fullerton Handley Landcare Group - $2,720 to purchase a water tank and pump for the Fullerton Hall kitchen

Goulburn Campdraft Association - $12,244 for upgraded cattle yards, grandstand seating and new shade cloth

Camden Rugby Club - $13,000 to purchase a new ride-on lawn mower.

Crookwell CWA - $6,000 for safety and fire upgrades

Goulburn Men's Shed - $4,200 to purchase a defibrillator and woodworking tool

Bundanoon Men's Shed - $3,000 to purchase a trailer

Goulburn Rapid Relief Team - $10,000 to purchase an emergency trailer to support emergency responders during crises such as floods and bushfires

Goulburn Rugby Union Football Club - $12,000 for the purchase of an Enforcer Scrum Machine to improve skill development and team performance

Camden Men's Shed - $15,000 to lay a concrete slab as the foundation of the new Camden Men's Shed workshop

Goulburn Argyle Model Railway Society - $2,500 for the purchase of a defibrillator

St Bartholomew's Anglican Church - $12,164 for the historic Crookwell Anglican Church to undergo essential repairs and restoration, including the preservation of its iconic bell

Menangle Men's Shed - $2,500 for the purchase of new equipment