The Federal Government's Stronger Communities Programme round eight projects have been announced with 19 community projects benefiting from almost $150,000 in grant funding.
Vice President and secretary of Goulburn Campdraft Association Tony Pearce said they were excited to receive the funding.
"It was great to receive the money to assist with a few things we have cooking," Mr Pearce said.
"The financial assistance will be going straight to funding our agricultural projects."
Along with the Campdraft Association, many other projects will be receiving much needed funds to help with their organisations.
Successful projects under the 2023 Stronger Communities Program include:
Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor said local community groups worked hard on their applications to secure the latest round of grants, which will provide new and upgraded equipment and facilities.
"It's so important that we have great places to come together, to socialise, be healthy and active in our local communities and this funding will go a long way across our many towns and villages," Mr Taylor said.
