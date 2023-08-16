Powerline upgrade potential to stop farm shock

A plan to upgrade powerlines could help farmers in the long run.
NSW Farmers Energy Transition spokesman Reg Kidd said upgrading existing powerlines would short-circuit community pain over transmission projects.
"A proposal from the Victoria Energy Policy Centre to use existing powerline easements to house 80-metre-high pylons and high voltage powerlines was worth investigating for NSW as well," he said.
"We've got people being told their farms will be cut in two by enormous towers carrying high-voltage powerlines, and it's creating a real headache for landholders and communities.
"This suggestion from Victoria would basically re-purpose the existing transmission line routes, drastically reducing the pain for landholders and giving people more certainty about what will be installed and where.
"At the very least this is worth serious consideration, particularly if it will save not only time and money but also prevent disruption to food production."
Mr Kidd said the major investment into wind and solar installations across rural and regional communities had had caused significant tension in recent years, with complaints of developers turning up with lines drawn on maps.
"To date the genuine consultation has been pretty ordinary in some places, and it seems it's the result of someone in an office somewhere drawing lines on a map willy-nilly," he said.
"We've already got the potential social problems of catering for an enormous, short-term workforce during construction of these projects, with shortages of doctors, nurses and other professions likely to be exacerbated.
"Why not take the opportunity to reduce the hassle - and the expense - and repurpose the existing powerline easements?"
Find the Victoria Energy Policy Centre's proposal here: https://www.energygridalliance.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/230801-Final-Plan-B-Report.pdf
