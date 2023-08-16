A popular annual art show has scored funding to assist with their event.
The Goulburn and District Art Society Show draws entries from Goulburn, the wider Southern Tablelands, Canberra, Sydney and the south coast.
It is set to be held at the Goulburn Workers Club from September 29 until October 2, 2023.
Councillors at their meeting on Tuesday, August 15 decided to provide a $2500 cash donation for the event to help with promotional costs, printing and opening night expenses. It followed similar donations in past years.
The 2022 Show carried $4000 in prizemoney, courtesy of sponsors. The Goulburn Workers Club has donated $20,000 since 2002.
Entries for this year's show close on September 14. Sections include oil; watercolour/pen and wash; acrylics; drawings; other media; miniatures; GDAS members only; and photography, digital art.
The major prizewinner of $2000 will be selected by the judge from the winners of each section. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Goulburn and District Art Society Facebook page.
The opening will be held at the Goulburn Workers Club, Friday September 29 at 6.30pm.
Also on Tuesday, the council granted a 50 per cent waiver ($1610) on the Marulan and district Lions Club's hire of Marulan hall for their activities. The club uses the hall for regular activities including senior activities, meetings and card playing.
Cr Andy Wood said as populations moved out into the regions, it was essential that such initiatives such as this supported the community.
A total $42,896 remains in the council's financial assistance grants following Tuesday's allocations.
