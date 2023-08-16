Update Thursday 11 am
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer Mitchell Butler said crews have now departed the scene and have handed over to the Tallong brigade.
The medium sized brick structure was fully destroyed.
Ambulance and police remain on scene. The former as a precaution as firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus.
Mr Butler said an ambulance aircraft also earlier attended the scene but was not required.
He said the blaze did not involve any particular challenges but was on a rural block.
The cause is under investigation.
Update Thursday 10.15am
NSW Ambulance media has confirmed that a man was injured in a house fire at Caoura Road, Tallong on Thursday morning.
The man, aged in his seventies, has been taken to Liverpool Hospital with minor burns, cuts and suffering smoke inhalation, a spokeswoman said.
Thursday 9.30am
Fire crews have responded to a house fire at Tallong.
Up to 30 NSW Fire and Rescue and RFS crew members are combatting the blaze at Caoura Road, Tallong, some 4km from the village's general store.
RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said crews were called just after 8.30am Thursday and arrived to find the home fully involved. Seven RFS units have responded, along with three category one vehicles.
ALSO READ:
Goulburn Fire and Rescue is also responding, along with Wingello RFS units with breathing apparatus.
Police and ambulance are also on scene.
Mr Butler said there were no known injuries at this point but the occupant was "quite distressed."
"Crews are working in containing the fire to the house," he said.
Essential Energy is cutting power to the home.
More to come.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.