Goulburn-born and bred singer and songwriter Isy Cappo is the latest to be signed by the Australian Institute of Music record label.
The up-and-coming artist recently signed her contract with the university after hearing about the opportunity around campus.
"As soon as I heard about the opportunity, I jumped straight in," Ms Cappo said.
"I had an interview and showed them some of my stuff, and they asked me to sign the contract as soon as possible."
Currently studying her first year at the university, the blues singer said she is excited about what the opportunity will bring her.
"I can't explain the thrill of the idea of having my PR team and the chance to record my material in a studio more often," Ms Cappo said.
The 18-year-old has already had a successful start to her career after writing and producing 11 songs accompanied by video clips.
Her most recent song released, 'Come The Light' was released in April this year.
Now that she has officially signed with the company, Ms Cappo is currently working on her newest track titled 'No More' which discusses the process of moving on from her childhood home.
"It kind of discusses the banter, so to speak, that happens when moving from a small town, and onto a new life in a different city."
Ms Cappo hopes to have the song released in the next month or two.
