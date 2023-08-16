Goulburn Post
Our Future

Solar farm approvals to light-up almost 200,000 homes

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 17 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:40am
Almost 200,000 homes will be powered by clean renewable energy following planning approval for two large-scale solar farms in the Southern Tablelands region.

