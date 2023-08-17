Goulburn Post
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
President of Goulburn Chamber of Commerce announces the postponing of business expo. Image from file.
The Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the Explore 2580 Business Expo for 2023 has been indefinitely postponed.

