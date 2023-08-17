A woman charged with assaulting a hotel staff member and refusing to leave the licensed premises has been handed a community corrections order.
Christine Ann Packwood, 48, of Goulburn, pleaded guilty in Local Court on Wednesday, August 16 to two counts of common assault and one charge of excluded person fail to leave premises when required.
READ MORE:
The court heard Packwood had attended an Auburn Street hotel on February 27, 2023 with a man.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said both assaults occurred at the licensed premises when Packwood was intoxicated.
"You become loud and boisterous and staff tell you to leave," she said.
"You respond by yelling and screaming at them and throwing your glass of drink over (the female staff member) and then throw the glass in her direction. She comes to remove you from the premises and you swing a pool cue at her."
Upon being ejected, Ms Beattie said Packwood ran back into the hotel and tried to punch and grab the staff member. The magistrate said it was a big concern that the accused was violent in a licensed premises.
"On two occasions you have assaulted a person. This is what you've done in a state of intoxication. It is not fair and is an offence that carries a maximum two years' jail," Ms Beattie said.
ALSO READ: Annual business expo postponed for 2023
She noted that Packwood was subject to community corrections and intensive corrections orders at the time, both of which required good behaviour.
The defendant was required to undertake rehabilitation under the orders. Magistrate Beattie said a report one month ago stated that Packwood "wasn't doing the right thing" under supervision.
"It looks like things have now turned right around for you and you are engaging with Pathways and a psychologist," she said.
Solicitor Rob Boyd said his client had also participated in the WHOS day program and had been accepted for a bed at the residential facility in Goulburn.
"Clearly, alcohol has played a role in the offences but up until the last few years, she had no history of violence," he said.
Mr Boyd said the hotel matter was not the most serious offence and the accused had not made contact with the pool cue when she swung it at the staff member.
"She has a weapon," Magistrate Beattie replied.
"Yes, but it is not as serious as pushing or headbutting someone. I'm not suggesting it's not serious," Mr Boyd said.
He told the court that Packwood had "no memory" of the hotel assault due to her state of intoxication.
Mr Boyd asked that the matter be dealt with by way of a community corrections order, given the "lack of criminal record," the fact the offences occurred in February and that Packwood was engaging in rehabilitation.
"All I can say is that her issues need continual addressing. She is not yet at a place where she's had enough treatment to be free of the issues that led up to the offending," he said.
Magistrate Beattie said Packwood's fulltime admission in the WHOS program "needed to happen".
She imposed a nine-month community corrections order on the two assault matters. Conditions include no further offence, participation in any treatment plan, abstinence from alcohol and supervision of Community Corrections.
Ms Beattie also fined Packwood $500 for failure to leave a premises when required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.