Gerry Hewson helps out with wheelchair sports NSW for upcoming wheelchair basketball training sessions at Veolia in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Basketball enthusiasts are being encouraged to join a wheelchair training league. Image by Pexels.
There is no need for experience when it comes to coaching or playing in the Wheelchair sports NSW/ACT's latest training league.

