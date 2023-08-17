There is no need for experience when it comes to coaching or playing in the Wheelchair sports NSW/ACT's latest training league.
Six-time Paralympian and two-time paralympic coach Gerry Hewson will be available to guide anyone interested in a paid coaching role by providing any training needed when it comes to assisting basketball enthusiasts of all experience levels.
ALSO READ:
Mr Hewson said that players and coaches require little to no experience in the field of wheelchair basketball to participate.
"If you have mobility restrictions rather than being in a wheelchair for good, you can still join in on the fun," Mr Hewson said.
The coaching position requires no prior experience and pays $130 per session.
The training courses are set to be taking off every week from Monday, August 21 between 4.30 and 6pm at Veolia arena.
Mr Hewson said that at the end of the day, there is very little difference between the wheelchair and stand up versions of the game.
"If you have any remote idea about how the game works, you can coach or play it," Mr Hewson said.
People of all ages including children are welcome to register their interest by contacting Mr Hewson directly on 0448 726 365.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.