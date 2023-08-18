Magistrate condemns man's 'offensive' text messages to woman

A man who sent a series of sexually suggestive and 'offensive' text messages to a woman has been subjected to electronic monitoring and ordered to undergo treatment.
Daniel Elias Tadros, 29, of Goulburn pleaded guilty in Local Court on Wednesday, August 15 to one count each of using a carriage service to menace/harass or offend, and stalk and intimidate intend fear, physical harm.
The court heard Tadros had been receiving mental health treatment but had more recently stopped taking one of his medications and experienced delusions for many years.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said in April, 2023, Tadros had sent 45 text messages to his case worker.
"The victim had very brief contact with you as a case worker and that became a fixation on your part," she said.
"You sent umpteen messages and photos to her of a very confronting nature expressing how you felt about her...They were disturbing for her to read and they culminated in a photo of an erect penis.
"It's not nice, it's not called for and you had no reason to do it."
Magistrate Beattie said it was symptomatic of Tadros' illness that he developed a "fixation" after such "brief contact".
She said Tadros could not explain why he sent the messages but told police he was intoxicated. Ms Beattie said this was an excuse and not a reason, as Tadros had sent a message at the same time to a male officer that "made sense".
The court heard the accused had made full admissions to police during interview.
Solicitor Rod Boyd said his client had been released from custody on July 2, 2023 on another matter for treatment at a mental health facility. Since that time, a GP had advised Tadros to stop taking a particular medication due to heart palpitations.
He said the accused had suffered delusions for many years.
Mr Boyd conceded that the offences crossed the 'threshold' for a prison sentence but asked that this be served by way of an intensive corrections order. He said Tadros would accept a police proposal for electronic monitoring as a key condition. This would allow police intervention if delusional behaviour turned into anything physical.
Police prosecutor, Jason Ryan said the fixated persons unit had contacted him with concerns Tadros could act on threatened behaviour. He asked that electronic monitoring apply for the entirety of any order.
Magistrate Beattie said it was in everyone's interests that everything be done to prevent the behaviour happening again.
"You need to keep engaged with treatment because it's the only thing that can be done to chip away at this behaviour that is affecting all these people," she said.
The magistrate told the court that "everyone was on the same page, that the offences were so serious" that only a prison sentence could be imposed.
But she ultimately agreed the sentence could be served in the community via an intensive corrections order. Magistrate Beattie said the reasons for electronic monitoring were "sound".
She imposed a 21-month intensive corrections order carrying conditions that Tadros accept the supervision of Community Corrections; not leave his residence between 9pm and 7am; abstain from drugs and alcohol unless prescribed by a medical practitioner; not frequent certain places and comply with directions of the mental health team.
"I don't want to see you back here," Magistrate Beattie told Tadros.
