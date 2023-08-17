Sass 'N' Cheek has edged out the favourite in Shelly's Ace to take out the Goulburn Post Country Boosted Maiden Plate at the Goulburn Race Club on Monday, August 14.
The first half of the 1000m race was tight, but a second half burst from the mare helped trainer Pat Ryan and jockey Jay Ford take home $15,000 in prizemoney.
"She drew wide but we were always going to be positive," Ford said.
"She's got a bit of speed, so we gave her a positive ride and landed in behind the leaders."
"We were able to present when we wished and she attacked the line well.
"Once she gave me a kick halfway up the straight, she put a bit of a margin on the rest of the field and from that point, I thought we had it in the bag."
Ford said the result wasn't a surprise as Sass 'N' Cheek had shown plenty of promise in previous races.
"She only had a couple of starts to date, but she's shown a bit of ability and it was good to see her breakthrough today."
Ryan couldn't wipe the smile off his face after his race and said a factor in the win was that the mare liked the wet conditions.
"We had very high expectations going in, so we let her do her thing and show us where to go," he said.
"We've always loved the horse, so it was a great result.
"It's always good to get a win on your home track."
Goulburn trainer Danny Williams' horse Woodzy finished in fourth.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
