Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Post Country Boosted Maiden Plate winning trainer Pat Ryan pleased with comfortable victory

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sass 'N' Cheek takes out the Goulburn Post Country Boosted Maiden Plate. Picture by Burney Wong.
Sass 'N' Cheek takes out the Goulburn Post Country Boosted Maiden Plate. Picture by Burney Wong.

Sass 'N' Cheek has edged out the favourite in Shelly's Ace to take out the Goulburn Post Country Boosted Maiden Plate at the Goulburn Race Club on Monday, August 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.