Goulburn Mulwaree Council will renew a tenant's lease for one of its more lucrative rentals.
Only four years ago the council was considering selling its building at 56 Clinton Street, which formerly housed Mulwaree Shire's offices.
That idea was abandoned in July, 2019 in case the two-storey structure was needed for a community centre in future. The building currently houses Workspace 2580 and other tenants.
Since 2016, the largest tenant - Property NSW - has occupied 500 square metres on the ground floor for Community Corrections, Corrective Services NSW and the Department of Communities and Justice.
Recently, Property NSW opted to exercise the first of two five-year options to renew the lease.
At their meeting on Tuesday, August 15, councillors decided to do so for a new market annual rental of $189,855, including GST for the first two years to October, 2024. The rent will be reviewed against the market in 2025 and a 2.5 per cent annual increase will apply to that figure for the two years thereafter.
Property and community services business manager, Ken Wheeldon, described the structure as a "B-grade" structure.
In a report, he stated that the regional benchmark for such buildings greater than 300sqm typically fetched $220 to $300 per square metre, gross.
"Further assessment comparing the change in rents across the region show there has ben little movement in the past 12 moths or so," he said.
The proposed new rent on Clinton Street of $345.19 per square metre gross was above the comparable market rent for similar B-grade buildings in Goulburn and Queanbeyan.
The decision comes as the council continues the search for a community centre.
A working party, comprising senior council staff, Mayor Peter Walker, Cr Carol James and community representatives, has been meeting since late last year.
The former Bourke Street council depot, currently occupied by Goulburn U3A, the Gem Society and Goulburn and District Arts Society, has firmed as a favoured location.
Corporate services director, Brendan Hollands, said the working party discussed other possible sites but several were discounted for various reasons. Options considered included Victoria Park, the current police station if the opportunity arose once the station moved, the former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse in Sloane Street, 56 Clinton Street and the existing community centre in Auburn Street.
A greenfield location was discussed but dismissed for lack of land close to the town centre.
The working party agreed the project was a long-term one, possibly taking eight to 10 years. It suggested the council consider an annual budget allocation.
In 2022, the council estimated a purpose-built community centre at the old Bourke Street depot would cost $5 million. Local firm, SC Designs, has drafted a concept plan.
However the project won't progress further until funding is available.
Cr Andy Wood said as belts tightened and grants dried up, the council needed to be prudent.
"We need to proceed in a financially responsible way so that what we need on a daily basis doesn't get wrapped up with the things we'd like to have," he said.
The meeting heard that permissability issues for the groups currently occupying Bourke Street needed to be rectified urgently.
Mr Hollands said a new development application addressing this matter would trigger building requirements such as disabled toilets, access and fire egress upgrades.
The working party's final report, due in several weeks, will include an estimated cost on these works and a recommendation for the community centre's location.
The report will go to councillors in September for a decision.
