Grumpy Old Man: I've got this shopping caper in the bag

One of the benefits of getting old is remembering fun facts that expose the hypocrisy of our society.
But realising the level of hypocrisy that exists is also one of the downsides to getting older.
But it is there all around us.
However, I remember a time when we would go food shopping and the groceries or fruit and vegetables would be packed into large brown paper bags.
They were great, unless someone put frozen stuff at the bottom, which would weaken the bag's structure, and everything would fall on the floor.
But we learned to cope and life was good - until the environmentalists got involved and started campaigning against the brown paper bags, saying we shouldn't be chopping down trees just so people could carry their groceries.
And the supermarkets listened, and the brown paper bags were replaced by flimsy plastic bags which were okay, until you carried anything heavier that a two-litre milk carton, because the handles would break and everything would fall on the floor.
But we learned to cope by double and even triple bagging some things, and life was good - until the environmentalists got involved again, and said the plastics that they wanted used were no good for the environment, and would never break down in landfill.
And the supermarkets listened again, got rid of the flimsy bags, and replaced them with thicker and heavier "reusable" plastic bags that shoppers had to pay for.
And we kept paying, because we invariably forgot to take them with us shopping, and trying to carry too many things at once inevitably meant we lost our grips and everything ended up on the floor.
But just when we got used to paying 15 cents each for thicker plastic bags, they're being replaced by brown paper bags costing 25 cents each - and we are back to the whole problem of frozen goods reducing the bags to mush, and paying more for the chance to see our groceries fall on the floor.
The troubling thing is even the supermarket staff admit the new paper bags are rubbish, and are not really reusable.
So I have a bit of a concern.
Prices at the supermarkets are rising faster than any of the Apollo space missions, they're putting off staff and expecting me to scan and weigh my own groceries as if I worked for them, and now they want me to pay for the privilege of being able to carry my groceries home.
Hell no.
So from now on when I'm shopping I'm happy to wait in queues for the remaining one of two staffed checkouts, just to help ensure people are employed in my community.
Wherever possible I'm getting food directly from the growers, top stop the supermarkets continuing to rack up record profits.
And when I'm shopping taking a roll of garbage bags with handles that are the appropriate size, and my groceries are going in that.
Until the environmentalists step in, of course.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
