The wonder of science was brought to Goulburn Mulwaree Library to educate children for National Science Week.
Dr Graham Walker from Science Show offs brought his hour-long science show to entertain and educate more than 40 children on Thursday, August 17.
ALSO READ:
The scientist showed the children exciting experiments including homemade marshmallow bazookas, magic levitating foam balls and 'self opening bottles' using vinegar and bicarb soda.
Dr Graham used his knowledge to teach the children about how the experiments work as well as educating them on how the science he showed them how they can use it in everyday life including why fire extinguishers work.
The children enthusiastically volunteered to come up to the stage to assist him with the exciting experiments.
Towards the end of the show he called on some adult volunteers from the crowd to help him showcase some more extreme experiments using liquid nitrogen.
The entertainment and educational showcase concluded with creating indoor clouds using liquid nitrogen which left the children and their carers curios and excited about the world of science.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.