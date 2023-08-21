Find out about your DNA and listen to music this week

A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday, August 27 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Extending your family history research can be a complicated process but doing finding out more about your DNA is a good place to start. Interpreting DNA results can be a confusing process but family history researchers Penny Gordon and Vivienne Flanagan will be visiting Goulburn Mulwaree Library to explain how to understand and interpret all things DNA related as well as answering any questions you might have. The event will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Tuesday August 22 from 12.30pm.
Following their sold out national tour last year, the Robertson Brothers come back with their new show 'Kings of Variety Television' the group will be paying tribute to the musical giants of the 1960's including The Bee Gees, Simon and Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard, The Shadows and many more. Original Australian cast member of Jersey Boys Simon Brook McLachlan will return with his tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The night of music will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Thursday, August 24 at 7pm and Friday, August 25 from 8pm.
Michelle Lynch brings her paintings to Gallery on Track. The exhibition includes her work with abstract, surrealism and transitional pieces of art. The exhibition continues on Sunday, August 27 from 2pm at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Join Culture Club for a screening of Australia's internationally acclaimed Back to Back Theatre, a professional theatre company with an ensemble of actors with disabilities at its core, debut feature-length film, 'Shadow.' Simon, Scott and Sarah, a trio of activists with intellectual disabilities, hold a town hall meeting about the future impacts of artificial intelligence. The film runs for 56 minutes and will be screened at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, August 22 from 6.30pm.
Kate Grenville's novel The Secret River tells the story of convict William Thornhill, exiled from the stinking slums of early 19th century London, who discovers that the penal colony in Australia offers something that he never dared to hope for before a place of his own. The novel has been adapted by Andrew Bovell and is directed by Chris John Hancock. The show opens on Wednesday, August 23 at 52 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn at 7.30pm.
South Coast Aussie Folk band, The Water Runners have been playing all around Australia since 2016 and draw on the music inspiration of artists such as Paul Kelly, The Morrisons and The Bushwhackers. The group will be performing at 19 Market Street, Goulburn on Friday, August 25 from 7pm.
ABHA barrel racing and pole bending are back for their annual running. Horses from across the state will compete in the ultimate battle to see who's best. The event will be taking place at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, August 26 from 9am. Email tablelandstinspinners@hotmail.com. Phone 0413 883 219.
