Find out about your DNA and listen to music this week

Following their sold out national tour last year, the Robertson Brothers come back with their new show 'Kings of Variety Television' the group will be paying tribute to the musical giants of the 1960's including The Bee Gees, Simon and Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard, The Shadows and many more. Original Australian cast member of Jersey Boys Simon Brook McLachlan will return with his tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The night of music will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Thursday, August 24 at 7pm and Friday, August 25 from 8pm.