See a movie and check out cars this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:30am
Find out about your DNA and listen to music this week
Cars at the Courthouse

Come check out some classic cars

A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday, August 27 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.

