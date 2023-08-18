Police seek confidentiality in some evidence gathering for Raad case

A case involving an alleged "Isis bride" is set to be drawn out further.
Mariam Raad, 31, of Young, was not required to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, August 16.
She is charged with one count of entering or remaining in the declared area of Syria, which is controlled by Islamic State. Commonwealth prosecutors alleged Raad entered Syria in 2014 to be with her husband, an Islamic State fighter, who has since died. She was repatriated to Australia last year.
READ MORE: Court and Crime
On Wednesday, Australian Federal Police representative, Peter Mellic, tendered a confidential and public affidavit to Magistrate Geraldine Beattie.
He sought a suppression order on sections of the affidavits relating to the methodology police employed to gather some evidence.
"My submission is that it is highly confidential and is critical to the AFP's ability to investigate serious crime and that (its non-disclosure) won't prevent public understanding of the charge being laid," Mr Mellic said.
He tendered a notice of motion from AFP Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett seeking the suppression order. Mr Mellic said the assistant commissioner outlined the "very serious consequences" that could flow if the methodology was compromised and understood in the community."
Mr Mellic said the affidavits would form part of a brief of evidence.
Magistrate Beattie granted the order and said she was "more than satisfied" that legal grounds were met.
ALSO READ:
She told the court the material was not evidence in itself but how evidence was obtained.
Meantime, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions representative, Xavier Goffinet, said the Crown had reviewed a brief of evidence.
He told the court that the brief required consent from the federal attorney general.
"We are currently seeking this but we're advised the waiting period is between five and eight weeks," he said.
Mr Goffinet sought an eight-week adjournment.
Magistrate Beattie said it had been more than six months since the matter first came to court and asked whether there was any objection.
Raad's solicitor, Sarah Hedberg, agreed to the adjournment but said this was "somewhat reluctantly."
"But I understand...there is no way to speed this up," she said.
Magistrate Beattie said it was a "considerable delay" and Raad was waiting for the matter to be finalised.
She adjourned the matter to October 11 for charge certification in the same court.
Raad is excused from appearing on that date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.