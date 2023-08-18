Goulburn Post
Home/News/Court and Crime

Goulburn Local Court adjourns Mariam Raad case for attorney general's sign-off

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seek confidentiality in some evidence gathering for Raad case
Police seek confidentiality in some evidence gathering for Raad case

A case involving an alleged "Isis bride" is set to be drawn out further.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.