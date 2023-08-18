After more than 50 years owning and running popular hair salon Trendsetters, Josie Apps has sold the business.
Roughly 52 years ago, Ms Apps was a second year hairdressing apprentice working at a salon on Auburn Street.
When her boss at the time was unable to work, she started to run the business to help out, she later took the opportunity to purchase the salon and hasn't looked back since.
"The owner injured themselves skiing and I was already working a lot so I figured why not," Ms Apps said.
Ms Apps said hairdressing had been her passion for as long as she can remember.
"It's just all I've ever wanted to do," Ms Apps said.
"I'm somewhat a creature of habit and only ever wanted to do people's hair."
Now, after more than half a decade Ms Apps has decided to sell the business to her employee Bec Hughes who has been with her for more than 25 years.
"I fell and broke my shoulder just after Christmas last year, that was sort of the beginning of the process of wanting to sell it," Ms Apps said.
"I was out of work for six months and Bec was running the show anyways so I figured might as well."
However, the change of ownership that took place earlier this year hasn't stopped the loyal hairdresser from showing up to help out.
"I'm still working a few days a week and still helping Bec out with some decisions," she said.
Ms Apps said that over her time running the salon, the best thing about the whole experience had been the people.
"Pretty much everyone we deal with here are nothing short of beautiful," she said.
Ms Apps thanked her loyal clientele from over the years and has full faith in the new ownership as she herself gears up to 'hang up her scissors' in the coming years.
