Josie Apps sells Goulburn Trendsetter hair salon on Auburn Street after more than half a century of ownership

Trendsetter Salon new owner Bec Hughes and former owner Josie Apps. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
After more than 50 years owning and running popular hair salon Trendsetters, Josie Apps has sold the business.

