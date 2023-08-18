What migrant workers should know about working in Australia

If you want to move to Australia read these tips to make for a smooth transition. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Australia ranks within the top three highest paying nations globally.



However, not only do Australians have one of the highest average monthly and yearly incomes in the world, but the minimum wage in Australia is also higher than it is in any other nation, barring Luxembourg.



Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that migrant workers prefer working in Australia over any other foreign country.



Even the likes of Luxemburg fall well behind on that list simply because Australia is a much bigger nation with significantly more job opportunities.



However, there can be a few hiccups along the line for migrant workers if they are not aware of certain facts.



Therefore, anyone who has recently arrived in the country to avail a job opportunity or is expecting to come to Australia for work in near future, should go through the following for a smoother transition experience.

Migrant workers can send as much money back home as they need to



The Australian government imposes no limit on how much of their income or savings a foreign worker can send back home to their nation of origin.



However, bank to bank transfers are not recommended for most international fund transfers because both banks will deduct significant chunks of the money sent as currency conversion charges and remittance fees.

On the other hand, an international money transfer from Australia that's completed through a money transfer service will be significantly cheaper.



The currency exchange rate will be better, and the fees will be lower.



Furthermore, the sender will not need to fill out the CBMMI form and declare the transfer to the AUSTRAC, like they would with cash pickups, money orders, or international cheques.

Migrant workers should be covered under worker's compensation insurance

All migrant workers are supposed to be covered by worker's compensation insurance, which their employer is legally required to carry.



It's an insurance policy that pays for the medical treatment of workers who get injured on the job.



If a migrant worker gets injured on the job, but they find themselves to not be covered by the company's worker's compensation insurance plan, they should first seek help from the Fair Work OMBUDSMAN.



If necessary and advised to do so, even foreign workers in Australia can seek legal counsel to find a favourable solution in cases of extreme injustice.

Migrant workers have the same worker's health and safety rights as native workers



There is no legal distinction between native workers and foreign workers in Australia, as far as health and safety is concerned.



The government assures that every migrant worker is protected against harmful work conditions under either the Work Health and Safety Standards or the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Standards.

Therefore, if a migrant worker feels that they are working in unsafe conditions where they are not provided with the appropriate safety gear and equipment for the job, they can and should complain about it to their immediate employer.



Seeking help from the authorities is advised if an employer fails to respond to those complaints adequately.

Australia is a vast place with massive career opportunities.



Getting a chance to work here can be the beginning of a new and better life for many.

