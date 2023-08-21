Hume District Police Department have inducted three new probationary constables at the Goulburn Police Academy attesting ceremony.
The NSW Police Force welcomed 159 new probationary constables when Class 359 attested at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, August 18.
ALSO READ:
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley MP, joined NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb to welcome the new recruits, who were deployed to stations around the state on Monday to begin their first year of on-the-job training.
Chief Inspector Paul Smith APM also marched off the parade ground during the formal ceremony, as he retires from the Force after 39 years of service.
Minister Catley welcomed the new probationary constables to the NSW Police Force and acknowledged the hard work and commitment of each officer.
"Today marks the start of a rich and rewarding career in policing," Ms Catley said.
"On Monday, these probationary constables will start work at their new home stations. This is a momentous step and it's one that will see them develop new skills, learn from experienced officers, and gain invaluable frontline experience.
"It is an absolute privilege to be here in Goulburn to welcome the 159 officers to the NSW Police Force. You have put in the work and are now part of the police family, united by your drive to make a difference to communities right across the state."
Commissioner Webb thanked the new probationary constables for the vital work they will be doing protecting to keep the NSW community safe.
"Every person who chooses a career in policing is making a commitment to the people of NSW. They are choosing a career in public service, putting the needs of the community first and keeping them safe," Ms Webb said.
"The NSW Police Force is honoured to have these 159 recruits join our ranks, as leaders of the future who will learn from their colleagues and mentors.
"This is such a significant occasion for not only the officers, but their friends and family who have been on this journey with them.
"Congratulations to Class 359, I wish you all the best and hope you all have a long and fulfilling career with the NSW Police Force."
While many recruits are Australian-born, this year the graduating cohort is also made up of students from diverse backgrounds including Iraq, the Philippines, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, South Korea, Pakistan, Wales, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia. Six recruits are First Nations, with one graduating from the IPROWD program.
Eight recruits also received awards for outstanding academic, physical, marksmanship and practical policing achievements.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.