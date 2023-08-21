Goulburn Post
159 Police recruits attested at Goulburn Police Academy

Updated August 21 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
New recruits are honoured as part of the NSW Police Force.
Hume District Police Department have inducted three new probationary constables at the Goulburn Police Academy attesting ceremony.

