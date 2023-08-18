Family, friends and colleagues have honoured a police officer who has devoted 25 years' service to the Goulburn community.
Detective senior constable Tanya Ferguson was feted for her contribution at a Goulburn Police Station ceremony on Friday, August 18.
The widely respected officer has opted for retirement following a career spanning a multitude of roles.
While she did not wish to be interviewed, Detective Inspector Ben Bowles said his colleague had achieved much across the quarter-century.
"What's unique about Tanya is that she's spent the majority of her service stationed at Goulburn in various roles and has dedicated herself to the community to keep it safe," he said.
DSC Ferguson hails from Goulburn.
She joined class 272 at the Goulburn Police Academy on November 16, 1997 and attested as a probationary constable on May 15, 1998.
Though initially stationed at Campbelltown Police Station, the then Constable Ferguson transferred to Goulburn on October 4, 1998.
There she worked across general duties, Goulburn's anti-theft and drug units. In July, 2006 she was designated a detective.
Detective Inspector Bowles said DSC Ferguson was to be further commended for role as a police negotiator since 2014, a skill that took years of training.
"DSC Ferguson's first Commander's Commendation was awarded in 2001 after attempting to resuscitate a man who'd committed self-harm," he said.
Two more such commendations followed in 2003 and 2005 for "tireless investigative work" on a vehicle rebirthing operation and a string of break and enter offences.
Other achievements include:
DSC Ferguson was awarded the NSW Police Medal in 2008, which was followed by the first and second clasps. The third clasp was issued after she passed her 25th year of service in May, 2023.
She was also awarded the Sesquicentenary Citation in 2012; the National Medal in 2014; the National Police Service Medal in 2017; a unit citation in 2019; and the Emergency Commendation in 2021.
On Friday, DSC Ferguson was also awarded another unit citation in recognition of the "dedication and tenacity" of Strike Force Cloete members which led to the conviction of two offenders for deliberately lighting seven grass fires in Goulburn between November 19 and December 8, 2019.
Goulburn officer in charge, Inspectors Matt Hinton and Allison Brennan, DI Bowles and retired deputy commissioner, Gary Worboys were among the guests at Friday's ceremony.
Police colleagues formed a guard of honour while a Scottish piper played as DSC Ferguson walked from the station with her sons by her side.
"Tanya will be greatly missed but will always be part of the police family," DI Bowles said.
DSC Ferguson intends to remain in Goulburn.
