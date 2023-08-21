Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Andersons sell Taralga pub after six years of 'highlights'

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If it's not the Monday morning knitting club, it's the legendary Taralga Tigers rugby team and the friendly band of locals and visitors that publican Phil Anderson will miss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.