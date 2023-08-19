Goulburn Post
NSW drug squad detectives raided a property near Marulan, seizing 16kgs of methamphetamine oil

By Peter Brewer
Updated August 19 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:23pm
Two men were refused bail in the Goulburn Local Court this week after NSW Drug and Firearms Squad detectives made a pre-dawn raid on a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory inside a large industrial shed at Marulan.

