Two weeks of fun at the Goulburn Recreational Area has come to an end.
The public was treated to plenty of activities, rides and stalls from August 11-13 and 18-20 when Wonder-Lust came to town.
After the astronomical success of the new Barbie movie, the colourful carnival drew on inspiration of all things pink this year.
The features of the event were Rides & Stalls on offer were:
Check out the pictures from the event.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
