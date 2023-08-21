Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Swans beat the Southern Cats to book spot in preliminary final.

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
August 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wind created havoc, but not enough to knock the Goulburn Swans out of the Community Men's Division Three competition at Goodhew Park on Saturday, August 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.