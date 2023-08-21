The wind created havoc, but not enough to knock the Goulburn Swans out of the Community Men's Division Three competition at Goodhew Park on Saturday, August 19.
Every quarter was closely contested, but it was the home side that booked their spot in the preliminary final with a strong 5.11 (41) to 3.6 (24) win over the Southern Cats.
Swans player co-coach Vaughan Winnel said the match was a tough and scrappy game that came down to which team wanted the footy and the win more.
"The wind made it very even," he said.
"It didn't matter if you were skilful or tall, it just made it an even playing field."
The win made it six consecutive wins for the Swans and the other Swans player co-coach James Armstrong said it was the perfect time in the season to have momentum.
"We're peaking at the right time,"
"We're really clicking and we're the in form team at the moment."
Just like Winnel, Armstrong felt the wind dictated the way his side played.
"The wind made us play defensively at times and put numbers behind the ball," he said.
"It wasn't the game plan, but we just didn't have another option.
"The wind was so strong that if you weren't behind the ball, you weren't going to get it."
The team that finished third after the home and away season had chances to finish off their opponents earlier, but it didn't cost them in the end.
"It would have been a lot more comfortable if kicked our goals and kicked our chances, but they're a tough team and were never going to be easy to beat," Armstrong said.
A spot in the grand final against the Murrumbateman Eagles is now up for grabs for the winner between the Swans and the Yass Roos at Stirling from 3pm on Saturday, August 26.
The Roos won the first of two meetings between the sides this season while the Swans won the second.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
