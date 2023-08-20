It's always a disappointment to get so close but just miss out and that was the case for the Goulburn Dirty Reds women.
In their crack for a third premiership in only their fifth year of existence, the women were unable to beat ADFA, the only team they couldn't beat all year, in the ACT Women's Grand Final at Viking Park on Saturday, August 19.
The match was played at a frenetic pace and ADFA had five tries to one on the board, or 31-7, by half time.
READ ALSO:
While the second half was a much closer contest with ADFA scoring four tries and Goulburn three, the damage had already been done.
It proved too hard a target to chase down for Goulburn, going down 55-26.
This season, ADFA had been dwelling in the cellar until Round 6 when they pulled off a surprise 20-19 win over Goulburn.
Following that, their performances turned a corner and they never looked back.
In that game, they capitalised on the wealth of possession afforded them, often after Goulburn infringements, and they proved effective at evading Goulburn's defence and scoring with almost every set of phases.
In a testimony to her ability and performance, skipper Ashley Mewburn was named Player of the Match from the beaten side, a rare accolade.
Despite the disappointment of not bringing home their third premiership, the match, and the season in general, delivered many highlights and milestones.
In their longest season since forming, Goulburn started in sensational form, undefeated after their first five games.
A slew of the Goulburn women's squad were picked in rep sides, and Chloe Waddell and Ash Mewburn both scored more than 100 points in the season, with Mewburn scoring her personal highest tally for any season with 111.
Waddell also became the first woman to achieve the feat of notching up 50 Goulburn tries.
The Goulburn women battled through several rounds with a threadbare bench and showed determination and commitment every week.
If they can stay together, season 2024 is well within their grasp.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.