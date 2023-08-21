Goulburn Mulwaree Council has advised that works will soon commence on stage five of Windellama Road rehabilitation under roads to recovery and fixing local roads funding.
Works will involve pavement rehabilitation, curve realignments and major drainage upgrades along sections of Windellama Road over the next 18 months, weather permitting.
ALSO READ:
In total $4.1 million worth of road upgrades will be undertaken with $3m State and $1.1m federal and council Funding.
Works will be undertaken over three sections with indicative timeline as below:
Section one, works from Elouera Lane to Fernleigh Close will begin early September, 2023 and continue through to December, 2023. These works will involve bulk earth works, pavement formation, drainage and pavement works.
Works are scheduled to take place Monday to Friday from 7am - 5pm.
There will be an increase in construction traffic during this time. Traffic control measures will be in place.
For further information contact, Malik Ahmed, construction engineer, on 4823 4506.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.