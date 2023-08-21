Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Council set up roadworks on Windellama road

Updated August 21 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Roadworks set to go ahead on Windellema Road. Image supplied.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has advised that works will soon commence on stage five of Windellama Road rehabilitation under roads to recovery and fixing local roads funding.

