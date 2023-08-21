Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ray Harvey sports foundation calls for Goulburn applicants ahead of it's annual grant

Updated August 22 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 grant recipient Bradley Creighton currently plays volleyball in Canberra. Picture supplied.
2022 grant recipient Bradley Creighton currently plays volleyball in Canberra. Picture supplied.

The Ray Harvey Sports Foundation is seeking applicants for its annual sporting grants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.