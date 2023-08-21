The Ray Harvey Sports Foundation is seeking applicants for its annual sporting grants.
The foundation is named after the late Ray Harvey. Ray contributed to many sport and community activities throughout the Goulburn community.
The purpose of the foundation is to provide support to promising young sports people of 12-18 years of age, helping them financially with coaching fees and providing assistance with costs associated with competition experience outside the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is the trustee of the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation that was established to assist promising young sports persons to obtain coaching and competitive experience outside the Goulburn Mulwaree area.
The objective of the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation is to give financial assistance to promising young sports people, helping them with the necessary coaching and competitive experience that is required in their chosen sport outside the city of Goulburn.
Funding applications close on Friday, September 15.
For more information and to download an application form visit https://www.goulburn.nsw.gov.au/Community/Ray-Harvey-Sports-Foundation.
