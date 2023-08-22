Robertson Brothers bring 60s tribute show to Goulburn

A tribute to music from the 1960's comes to Goulburn through the work of The Robertson Brothers.
The duo have been touring the country with their tour 'Kings of Variety Television' for all of 2023.
With more than 25 years of performing experience under their belt, the brothers bring their latest show to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, paying tribute to The Bee Gees, Simon and Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, The Shadows, The Everly Brothers, and The Seekers.
The duo will be joined by Jersey Boys Australia cast member, Simon Brook to pay tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as well as Neil Sedaka and Sir Cliff Richard.
Accompanying Mr Brook and the brothers is Australia's internationally acclaimed number one Roy Orbison tribute artist, Dean Bourne.
Dean will perform his very special Variety Show tribute to the one and only 'Big O' and his biggest hits from the 1960's.
The show will be taking place over two nights on Thursday, August 24 from 7pm and Friday August 25 from 8pm.
There are only a few tickets left and can be purchased through the GPAC website.
