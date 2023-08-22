Goulburn Post
Veolia Mulwaree Trust grants Goulburn High School funding for new playground

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
Veolia Mulwaree Chairman Justin Houghton, Goulburn High School principal Yogesh Mani, Sharon Bushell and Angela Bubalo. Image supplied.
Plans for a new, inclusive playground at Goulburn High School have started after receiving a grant from Veolia Mulwaree Trust.

