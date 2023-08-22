Plans for a new, inclusive playground at Goulburn High School have started after receiving a grant from Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
More than $70,000 has been invested by the trust into the project.
The new playground will replace the existing one at the front of B block and will include a range of new features including a half basketball court, handball court, vertical garden and a veggie garden where students will be able to grow produce to use in their kitchen.
The soft surface playground will be designed to provide a safe, quiet and supportive environment for students who are feeling overwhelmed.
With seven classes in the Goulburn High support unit, the playground will cater to more than 60 students.
Goulburn High School Principal Yogesh Mani said it would give them a quiet space to enhance a sense of belonging and value while feeling supported.
"The playground will give students with a disability an opportunity to develop and gain confidence and courage within the school environment by removing physical and social barriers to facilitate inclusive play," Mr Mani said.
Mr Mani thanked the Veolia Mulwaree Trust for its generous donation.
"This is an exciting project for the school. It has been a long time since the Support Unit playground has received an upgrade."
"This will further enhance the fantastic facilities we have here at Goulburn High for our students and we are extremely grateful for the support of Veolia Mulwaree Trust," Mr Mani said.
