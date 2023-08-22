Sydney Thunder star Mathew Gilkes, NSW Breakers all-rounder Saskia Horley and NSW Blues wicketkeeper Baxter Holt are touring around NSW and made a stop at Wollondilly public school on Tuesday, August 22.
School kids were delighted to hear all about the athletes love of the game while being taught batting and bowling skills.
The trio shared their favourite sporting heroes with the group with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Hussey receiving honourable mentions.
Horley said that she's loved the game since she was a kid and was stoked to build a career around the sport.
"I've been playing with my dad since I was 11 in the backyard and to be able to play professionally is truly amazing," Ms Horley said.
The trio was accompanied by Shoalhaven Cricket manager, Sean Barrett, who said he loves visiting the smaller towns.
"It's great seeing the look on the kids faces when they get excited to meet the players," Mr Barrett said.
The group of more than 30 students were split into groups where they learned wicket keeping, batting and bowling skills from the pros.
Gilkes said that he wants to see as many kids out playing the game as possible.
"It's just such a great game and as we head into the warmer months we want to see as many people registering to play in their local teams as possible," Gilkes said.
Meanwhile, Holt said the best thing about the game is the friends he's made.
"You just make some really great mates and get to play the game you love, it's awesome to be able to do it for a living," Holt said.
The school visit came as part of a travelling road show ahead of the summer season with the trio hoping to inspire a few new starters.
All up, the players will visit 10 schools across the Southern Tablelands and the Highlands including Goulburn, Hill Top, Colo Vale, Marulan and Crookwell, and also meet volunteers and spend time with them.
The regional visit is a part of Country Blitz, Cricket NSW's annual three-day regional engagement tour, when players from the Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers and NSW Blues and Breakers teams travel far and wide encouraging youngsters to play and love cricket.
Now is the time to register to play for the 2023/2024 season. To find your closest cricket club head to the play cricket website.
