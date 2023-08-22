Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Wollondilly Public School receives a visit from cricket stars

Updated August 22 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:30pm
Cricket players Matthew Gilkes, Saskia Horley, Baxter Holt and year two students from Wollondilly Public School. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Sydney Thunder star Mathew Gilkes, NSW Breakers all-rounder Saskia Horley and NSW Blues wicketkeeper Baxter Holt are touring around NSW and made a stop at Wollondilly public school on Tuesday, August 22.

