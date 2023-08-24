Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Australia is bringing their National Youth Conference themed "Obedience" to Veolia Arena.
The conference will be taking place from Monday, September 28 to Friday, October 1.
The conference aims to bring together young individuals from across Australia to foster a strong sense of community and brotherhood.
The conference was held in Sydney up until three years ago when organisers realised moving the event to Goulburn would be beneficial to attendees, the local community and organisers alike.
Director of external affairs Shoaib Shams said that the commute to Goulburn has since become one everyone involved in looks forward to.
"Sometimes it's just great to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city," Mr Shams said.
Over the three day course, attendees will engage in various sessions focused on both religious and secular education, as well as participate in a range of sporting activities that encourage friendly competition.
With an anticipated attendance of more than 500 youth and guests, the National Youth Conference has been an annual event for many years for the Muslim youth of Australia.
The group will be using caravans and utilising the camping space available at Veolia stadium as well as staying at local accommodation but Mr Sham said that attendees were happy to make the commute every day to attend the conference.
"It's not a particularly far drive between Sydney and Goulburn and the members are just happy to be taking part in the conference for another year," Mr Shams said.
The conference holds an open invitation to all, including the local community, to join and experience this unique gathering.
Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth from major cities from across Australia will also be present, adding to the vibrant and diverse atmosphere.
National President of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth, Adnan Qadir, said that the conference provided an opporunity for like-minded people in the Muslim community to unite.
"The National Youth Conference serves as a platform for young minds to come together and explore the values of obedience, unity, and understanding," Mr Qadir said.
"Through educational sessions and sports activities, we aim to empower our youth to contribute positively to society and foster a sense of harmony.
"We are thrilled to host this event in Goulburn for the third year, welcoming youth from all corners of Australia to share in the experience," he said.
Mr Qadir thanked Goulburn and all of regional NSW for providing the facilities for the conference.
"This event has a significant local impact," Mr Qadir said.
"Goulburn and regional NSW provide a picturesque backdrop for attendees to explore and experience."
With an expected influx of over 500 youth from across Australia, the National Youth Conference contributes to the local economy and provides an opportunity for the community to engage with a diverse group of individuals.
