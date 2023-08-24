Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Australia host youth conference at Veolia Arena

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veolia Arena set to host annual Muslim Youth Conference. Image by The Goulburn Post.
Veolia Arena set to host annual Muslim Youth Conference. Image by The Goulburn Post.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Australia is bringing their National Youth Conference themed "Obedience" to Veolia Arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.