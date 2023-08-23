Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Avoca Street Roberts Park BMX Track is getting ready to open up to the public after renovations

Updated August 23 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roberts Park BMX Track prepares for it's reoppening. Image supplied.
Roberts Park BMX Track prepares for it's reoppening. Image supplied.

The official opening of the revitalised Roberts Park BMX Track, off Avoca Street (behind PCYC) is being held on Thursday, September 7 from 4pm to 5pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.