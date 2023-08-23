The official opening of the revitalised Roberts Park BMX Track, off Avoca Street (behind PCYC) is being held on Thursday, September 7 from 4pm to 5pm.
The opening will include a formal opening ceremony and bike safety giveaways.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Mayor Peter Walker said that he was excited for the reopening of the track.
"I am thrilled to announce the official opening of the revitalised Roberts Park BMX Track. This project has seen a rundown track be transformed into a state-of- the-art facility for our BMX enthusiasts," Mr Walker said.
"The new track has been designed and constructed by professional bike riders and it provides an exciting and safe environment for riders of all ages and all skill levels. I look forward to seeing it used for many years to come."
Some of the improvements to the track have included construction of a flat starting platform with asphalt cover, asphalt application to the berms, and improved site drainage.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the Roberts Park BMX Track has been a popular recreational facility in Goulburn since the 1980s. However, it was deteriorated with thistles and rocks causing riders to experience flat tires frequently.
"I am so pleased that council has revitalised this important community asset. The new and upgraded track is already well supported by Goulburn's young people," Ms Tuckerman said.
"This much-needed cash injection for the BMX track comes as a direct result of Angus McGregor's lobbying council and I congratulate him on this success.
"The BMX upgrade is yet another wonderful project delivered by Goulburn Mulwaree Council and with funding contributions from the Liberal Nationals when in government. I hope the NSW Government continues to fund projects like this to ignite community spirit and boost participation in our regional communities," Ms Tuckerman said.
The Roberts Park BMX Track upgrade was jointly funded by the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants Program in association with Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
