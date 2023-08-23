Emergency services perform four-hour rescue after highway truck crash

Emergency services performed a lengthy and complicated rescue after a single-vehicle crash on the Hume Highway.
They were called to the highway at Boxers Creek, near Tiyces Lane, some 12km east of Goulburn at 10pm Tuesday, August 22.
Police Inspector Matt Hinton said a southbound pantec truck had left the road and careered down a steep embankment into a watercourse.
The vehicle came to rest on its side, partially submerged, trapping the occupants.
General duties officers, Police Rescue, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, RFS and SES personnel attended the scene. An ambulance helicopter also landed, with a treating doctor on board.
The passenger, a 29-year-old ACT man, was freed from the vehicle at about 2am, suffering leg injuries. He and the driver, a 32-year-old man, also from the ACT, were treated at the scene before being taken to Canberra Hospital.
Police said their injuries were not considered life threatening.
Three police officers were treated on scene for mild hypothermia.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
