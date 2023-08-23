Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Facebook page has been compromised.
A spokesperson said the site was currently offline and might not be recoverable.
"The council is actively working with Facebook's parent company, Meta, to address the situation, with assistance from Cyber NSW," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"We urge the community to remain vigilant, not to provide personal or payment information on social media and report any suspicious interactions to Meta."
The spokesperson said no other council platform had been impacted.
