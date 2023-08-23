Man pleads not guilty to alleged sale of 'non-compliant' cigarettes

A man has pleaded not guilty to a string of charges related to the sale of cigarettes and vapes in Goulburn.
Mousade Al Khasraji, 43, of Chester Hill, appeared in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, August 23.
He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime less than $100,000, two charges of restricted substance sold by non-wholesaler, and one count of supplying/selling tobacco product in non-compliant packaging.
The court heard that two previous charges were withdrawn.
Al Khasraji was in court when his solicitor, appearing via audio-visual link, said he had not received information from prosecutors that he required on the remaining charges.
This included statements from police officers, Australian Border Force, the Australian Taxation Office regarding excise tax, and an analysis of plain packaging cigarettes from NSW Health.
Police prosecutor, acting sergeant Melissa Gates, said she was not in a position to assist the court further in regard to the brief of evidence.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie adjourned the matter until August 30 for the outstanding material and reply to the brief.
Al Khasraji, who said he travelled from Sydney for the appearance, was excused from attending on that date.
