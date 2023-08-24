Goulburn Post
Goulburn court disqualifies Donna Maree Dale-Picker after high-range drink driving crash

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
August 24 2023
Woman crashes into car after consuming seven beers, court hears
Woman crashes into car after consuming seven beers, court hears

A magistrate has reprimanded a Goulburn woman who crashed into a vehicle after consuming up to seven bottles of beer.

