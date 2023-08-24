BreastScreen NSW offers free breast screenings to assist with the early dedection of breast cancer.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile van is travelling around rural NSW all year and is bringing the bright pink portable clinic to the women of Goulburn.
From Monday, August 28 until Friday, November 24, the van will be located at Goulbourn Recreation Centre.
Health Promotion Officer for BreastScreeen NSW Heather Hillam said that while it is great that people check themselves, when it comes to early detection, the only way to be sure it to get mamograms every two years.
"It's only through a mamogram that cancer can be detected from the size of a grain of rice," Ms Hillam said.
The mobile clinic has been coming to Goulburn for many years with friendly staff at reception, private mammogram rooms for the appointments and machinery on par with those at the fixed sites.
According to Cancer Australia, 1 in 7 women in NSW will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, with more than 75 per cent of all diagnoses being among women over the age of 50.
Undergoing a mammogram scan every two years is the most effective way to discover and treat the disease to ensure as many women diagnosed can go back to a regular life as soon as possible.
Ms Hillam said that while having a family history can increase your chances of diagnosis, it is not a guaratnteed way of avoiding it all together.
"A lot of people don't tend to take the threat of the condition as seriously as they would if it runs in the family," Ms Hillam said.
"In fact, nine out of 10 people diagnosed have no family history at all."
It is no coincidence that the van will be setting up specificially for the three months with the clinic keeping a close eye on their patients and when they are due for their next scan.
"We make a point to send reminders to our patients so they know to come along every two years," Ms Hillam said.
"It's why it's so important to keep your details updated and check when your last one was because time really does fly sometimes."
The van will be travelling across 170 locations across NSW for the rest of the year.
Bookings can be made by calling 13 20 50 or through the BreastScreen cancer website.
