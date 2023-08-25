Rod Roberts is calling for reform of One Nation following his decision to resign from the party and become an independent in the NSW Upper House.
Mr Roberts, from Goulburn, said he wouldn't walk back from claims he made under parliamentary privilege on Tuesday, August 22.
"Recent commentary in various media outlets about Pauline Hanson's One Nation, particularly the NSW Parliamentary team, has reflected upon my honour, character and integrity," he told parliament on August 22.
"This sordid saga is not about election results but purely a grab for money and something I will not be part of. Therefore I advise the house as of now I will no longer be a representative of Pauline Hanson's One Nation team and will serve as an independent for the remainder of my term.
"...I feel so strongly about the issue of integrity and accountability when it comes to the use of public funding by political parties - money that is provided by NSW taxpayers.
"In the past, Pauline Hanson's One Nation has attempted to wrongly appropriate NSW electoral funding by funnelling it into the hands of the federal executive for uses not related to the interests or purposes of NSW.
"I am talking about a substantial sum; it is a figure in excess of six figures. That was only thwarted by the intervention of Mark Latham and me.
"...The allegations have been documented in a letter authored by the Honourable Mark Latham, with my concurrence, and have been forwarded to John Graham, special minister of state. I will not stand by and allow that to occur, nor can I be associated with a political party that acts unlawfully and without morals."
In the letter to Mr Graham tabled in parliament on Tuesday, August 22, Mr Latham and Mr Roberts alleged that the NSW division's electoral funding was used by the party's Queensland executive to purchase $270,000 in warehouse equipment and promotional merchandise.
The Electoral Commission (EC) funding reimburses political parties for administrative costs incurred in a quarter. This week's allegations have been referred to the EC.
ALSO READ:
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's chief of staff, James Ashby, and Senator Hanson have rejected the claims and said party finances were subjected to regular audits in NSW and nationally.
"We've never been told that there was any money that was misappropriated," Mr Ashby told Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday.
Mr Roberts told The Post he had not spoken to Senator Hanson in four years following a "major blue" about the party's funding use. But rather than raise it publicly, he said he put his head down and "got on with the job".
However 18 months ago, he said Mr Latham and he again challenged the party executive over electoral funding use.
Mr Roberts said this was resolved after the pair raised concerns and the party's Queensland executive "refunded" $102,000 to the NSW executive.
Yet the matter again reached a head two weeks ago when Senator Hanson unseated Mr Latham as NSW leader and led the executive's replacement. At the time, she blamed it on the party's "poor election results in NSW".
Mr Roberts told The Post he did not feel he had betrayed the party on whose platform he was elected but instead had been "overwhelmed" by emails and calls from people applauding him for his stance. These included One Nation members and volunteers who had encouraged him to remain as their representative.
"I'll continue as Upper House deputy president. Nothing has changed there except I've blown up my political career. I'll certainly never be elected to One Nation again," Mr Roberts said.
He argued that party reform was needed but it "wouldn't happen" because the party's constitution appointed Senator Hanson as leader for life. In turn, she had power to appoint or oppose her successor.
Mr Roberts said over the next four years of his term he would continue to represent the people of NSW with a "commonsense approach" to reforms across education, energy, law and order and other sectors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.